KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Hazard Avenue between E. Main and Humphrey streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that KDPS said were not considered life-threatening.

A second victim showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in both legs. He left the hospital before investigators were able to speak to him, according to KDPS.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case, and there is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.