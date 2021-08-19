2 injured in crash involving semi on I-94 in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a freeway to close for several hours in Comstock Township Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Sprinkle Road.

Michigan State Police said an SUV driving east on I-94 rear-ended a semitractor trailer. The SUV caught fire, but it was quickly put out by first responders.

The driver, a 21-year-old man of Traverse City, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed by fire crews. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

A passenger in the SUV, a 32-year-old man of Buckley, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, a 25-year-old of Wayne, was not hurt.

During the investigation, troopers found methamphetamine, heroin, other drug paraphernalia, two unregistered firearms and ammunition inside the SUV.

No arrests have been made yet, but a copy of the report will be sent to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for charges to be sought.

I-94 near Sprinkle Road was shut down for about three hours.