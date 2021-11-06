2 in critical condition after crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a crash in Kalamazoo Saturday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the intersection of S Burdick Street and Millview Avenue.

Two cars crashed head-on, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Officials say two people were trapped and had to be extricated.

Those two people were brought to the hospital in critical condition, KDPS says. It says the third person, the driver of the northbound vehicle, is receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

S Burdick Street was shut down for about three hours because of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or KalamazooSilentObserver.com.