OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after an early Sunday morning rollover crash in Oshtemo Township.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to W KL Avenue near Cooper Beech Boulevard for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2019 Chevrolet vehicle was heading westbound on W KL Avenue at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle took the curve in the road, it left the roadway and hit a tree causing it to roll over.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she was last listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office believes this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run that happened earlier on Howard Street near Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.