KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a Sunday evening shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Heatherdowns Lane near Gull Road after receiving reports about a shooting.

Responding officers found two males, their ages have not been released, with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

KDPS said the suspect(s) have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.