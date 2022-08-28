KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 2 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Lake Street near Mills Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident and a 19-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. KDPS said their injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This shooting remains under investigation.