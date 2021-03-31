2 charged in December murders of Kalamazoo Twp. couple

Police investigating an incident at the Oak Tree Apartments in Kalamazoo Township on Dec. 29, 2020.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people now face murder charges for the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in late December.

Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 19, was arrested in February and charged with two count of open murder. A second person, 24-year-old D-Angelo Davis of Kalamazoo, was arrested Monday on and charged Wednesday with two counts of felony murder, three counts of felony firearm and a count of first-degree home invasion.

The charges stem from the Dec. 28 killings of Floyd Brashers Jr., 36, and Katoya McPherson, 31, in their home at Oak Tree apartments off of Nazareth Road near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

While neighbors heard shots fired that night, no one called police. Someone did call police the next day after noting the apartment’ sliding glass door had been shattered, at which point police found the victims’ bodies.

Kalamazoo Township police did not list a motive in a Wednesday, nor did they say how the suspects may have known the victims. They said in December that the killings were not believed to be random.