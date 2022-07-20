COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle near Kalamazoo Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Douglas Avenue near West C Avenue in Cooper Township. A car and a motorcycle crashed, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle died, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the car driver was taken into custody.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100. Tips can also be reported at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.