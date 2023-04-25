The scene of a crash that killed two people and sent one to the hospital. (April 25, 2023)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a crash in Portage Tuesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety got a call for a two-car injury accident at Sprinkle Road and Milham Avenue.

When officers responded, they found that a gray Hyundai had been headed south on Sprinkle Road, trying to make a left turn on Milham Avenue. It seemed the Hyundai turned in front of a white car that was headed north on Sprinkle Road, according to Director of Portage Department of Public Safety Nick Armold.

Two people were confirmed dead and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Armold. He said there was “significant impact” and lots of damage from the crash.

The scene was locked down and Portage police investigators were processing.