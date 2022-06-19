KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested Saturday night in Kalamazoo during a mobile nuisance party, otherwise known as an “X-Train.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it was patrolling Saturday night at the request of business owners to help reduce large gatherings and illegal activity that frequently happen during an “X-Train.”

While officers were patrolling, they found a large crowd in on S. Howard Street near Stadium Drive. KDPS said among the crowd, officers found illegal firearm possession, fighting, open intoxication, littering, loud music and dancing on cars.

Two people were arrested:

A 23-year-old Kalamazoo man for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of an unregistered firearm.

A 40-year-old Kalamazoo man for disorderly conduct.

Both men are being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.