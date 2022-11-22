COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Richland.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said while following up on a previous investigation, deputies found a car with expired plates leaving a home in Cooper Township. Deputies tried to pull over the car near the intersection of Riverview Drive and E. E Avenue.

The driver did not stop and headed northbound on Riverview, reaching speeds of 80 to 80 mph. Deputies stopped following the car near the intersection of E. C Avenue and 27th Street due to poor road conditions, according to KCSO.

The vehicle was abandoned in the yard of a nearby house, and three people ran away from the scene. All three people were found and detained. The driver and a passenger were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.