KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested for breaking into a business near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said that shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday officers found a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on Douglas Avenue near the intersection of W. Mosel Avenue.

When checking out the business, officers found a suspect breaking into the business. The suspect ran away but was shortly taken into custody. The second suspect who was driving the get-away car was also found nearby and arrested, according to the police department.

The suspects — a 44-year-old Kalamazoo County man and a 47-year-old Gratiot County woman — were both taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.