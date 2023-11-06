PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Pavilion Township.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Colgrove Drive near Dorchester after receiving a report about a home invasion robbery and shots fired inside a home.

Responding deputies learned that three armed individuals entered the home and attempted to rob several people who were inside. The homeowner took off to the back bedroom, and the robbers shot at him.

During the shooting, two nearby homes were hit by gunfire. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt.

While investigating, deputies identified one of the people involved in the robbery.

On Monday, detectives found two suspects leaving a girlfriend’s apartment and getting into a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The detectives, along with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Western Michigan University Public Safety, stopped the vehicle.

Both of the individuals ran away from the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they were caught and found with two firearms. The pair were arrested and are being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of home invasion, assault with intent, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.