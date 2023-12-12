GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A body found in San Diego in 1981 has been identified as a Michigan woman, police say.

The woman, whose body was found “beaten, stabbed and set on fire,” has been identified as Elaine Armstrong, of Michigan, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday. She was 51 when she died, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify her after Othram, a private forensic biotechnology company, developed a DNA profile from the evidence with support from Project Justice, the police department said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her identity.

Armstrong’s body was found Oct. 16, 1981 outside of Vic’s Office Supply in San Diego, according to SDPD. Although police learned she had been experiencing homelessness in Pacific Beach and was known to many business owners and residents, investigators were not previously able to identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit at 619.531.2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888.580.8477.