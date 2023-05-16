KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old who was shot in the head Thursday night in Kalamazoo has died, police say.

Omarre Brishon Williams was shot around 9 p.m. in the area of Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue. He showed up to a local hospital and was not expected to survive. On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed Williams died.

His organs were donated through Gift of Life Michigan.

KDPS is investigating Williams’ death as a homicide through its Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives ask anyone with information to reach out at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said Williams was shot Friday night. It was actually Thursday night. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.