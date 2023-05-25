PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting at two people from a vehicle was charged Wednesday, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Westnedge Avenue near Romence Road. Officers were sent to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots in a parking lot, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a Thursday release.

Portage DPS said officers were not able to find anyone at the scene. They were soon sent to a Portage fire station, where a 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Kalamazoo, had arrived and said they had been shot at.

The two victims said they had been in their vehicle when the suspect shot at them from another vehicle, police say. They said the shooting followed a domestic dispute that had happened two weeks before.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kendrik Quincy Cox, of Portage, was arrested that evening, police say. They say he was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

Anyone with information should contact Portage police at 329.4567 or Silent Observer at 343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.