KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was shot by someone the victim knew Wednesday evening, according to police.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to Fulton Street near Cameron Street in Kalamazoo for a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot by someone the victim knew.

The gunshot wound was not life threatening and KDPS officers said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.