KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Bridge Street near Riverview Drive, according to a spokesperson from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, but police could not confirm his condition.

This story is still developing. Check back later for details.