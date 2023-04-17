KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was arrested for shooting a gun at two people and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kalamazoo, police said.

Around 3:22 p.m. Monday, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to an apartment complex on Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Drive for a report of someone firing a gun at two males. Police said there were no injuries. Witnesses told them the suspect left in a vehicle.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, it drove away and led them on a chase. The vehicle eventually crashed into another uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of N Park Street and W North Street.

The 18-year-old suspect from Kalamazoo was arrested for assault with intent to commit murder, fleeing and eluding and carrying a concealed weapon. He had minor injuries.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting, chase or crash is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.