17-year-old charged with October rape in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a teen has been charged with breaking into an apartment near Western Michigan University last autumn and raping someone.

The 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Another suspect, a 16-year-old, was charged Nov. 30 with first-degree home invasion, fleeing and eluding and auto theft for his part in the crime, police say.

In the early hours of Oct. 3, police say, multiple people broke into an apartment on Michigamme Woods Drive near Michigan Avenue, west of WMU campus. Police say one of the intruders, who had a gun, raped the person in the apartment.

The intruders stole the victim’s phone and made off in two cars stolen from the complex. One of those vehicles was soon spotted and police gave chase. The car crashed not far away and the suspects ran away.

Eventually, KDPS said, detectives were able to identify the suspects.

Police said in October there were three attackers. It was unclear Wednesday whether more people were being sought for charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.