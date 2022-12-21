The scene of a shooting at Interfaith Homes apartments in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 16, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenager in Kalamazoo.

Kahree Louis Compton, 16, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony, according to the Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office. He faces up to life in prison.

The charges stem from the Dec. 16 shooting at the Interfaith Homes apartments on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, KDPS said.

The victim, identified as Jashaw (Jashawn) Omar Jones of Kalamazoo, died at the hospital on Saturday, according to police.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.