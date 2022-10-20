KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.

City officials were made aware of the spill around 6:30 a.m., the city said in a release. It said the spill originated at a storm sewer at 1500 North Pitcher St. near East Patterson Street.

Around 1,500 to 2,000 gallons of process waste were spilled into the river, the city said. Officials say it came from an “internal sump that overflowed out a roll-up door to a storm water ditch located on the property.”

People should avoid the water from Paterson Street Bridge to the D Avenue Street Bridge. The city and the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department says people should not swim, fish, canoe or kayak in that area, and should keep pets and children away from the water.

If you do come in contact with the spill, you should “avoid spreading and tracking by cleaning and disinfect shoes, clothes, and skin thoroughly,” the city said.

“Remediation actions have been initiated by Graphic Packaging International and the City of Kalamazoo to mitigate the impact to the environment,” the city said.