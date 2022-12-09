KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.

Around 3 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to West North Street near Elm Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot in the area.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting.

Additional officers were sent to a local hospital where they found a 15-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. KDPS said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.