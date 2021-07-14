11 sentenced in Kzoo-area drug trafficking conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last of 11 people involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Ricardo Mercado-Lozano Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in Wednesday release. He was sentenced to serve 24 years and four months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Some of those involved had already been sentenced in 2020. With Mercado-Lozano’s sentencing, all 11 have been sentenced.

Mercado-Lozano and the others were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spearheaded by Andrew Rolando Bravo of Battle Creek.

Bravo’s drug trafficking organization distributed cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana from Mexico in and around Battle Creek and Kalamazoo between May 2017 and December 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2019, several police agencies said they seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, over a kilogram of methamphetamine, more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 300 marijuana plants and other drugs, as well as three guns and more than $50,000.

All 11 sentencings are:

Bravo from Battle Creek was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Mercado-Lozano from Greenwood, Indiana was sentenced to serve 24 years and four months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Mark Anthony Mosley from Battle Creek was sentenced to serve 16 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Christopher Michael Dreams from Battle Creek was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Rodney C. Compton, Jr from Kalamazoo was sentenced to serve eight years and four months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Erineo Wallace from Lansing was sentenced to serve five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA or ecstasy.

Troy Edward Bush from Kalamazoo was sentenced to serve ten years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Stacey Parcell Gibson from Battle Creek was sentenced to serve seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Wayne Henry Hawley from Battle Creek was sentenced to serve ten years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Cory Karl Cadieux from Hudsonville was sentenced to serve three years and one month in prison for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Jeremiah E. Smith from Kalamazoo was sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release for unlawful use of a communication facility to cause or facilitate the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act.

A twelfth person pled guilty to related charges in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, and will be sentenced there.