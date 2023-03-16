A courtesy rendering shows the additions planned for the FlavorSum facility near Kalamazoo.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A food industry company is expanding its facility west of Kalamazoo, creating 51 new jobs.

FlavorSum plans to spend $10 million on a 35,000-square-foot expansion that would double the size of its building on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, adding production space, a warehouse, a lab and a cooler. The expansion would also nearly double the company’s current workforce of 60.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant and Oshtemo Township offered a 50% property tax abatement to support the expansion.

Construction on the expansion is already underway and it should be up and running by August.

FlavorSum “provides flavor solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry,” a Thursday release from the state said.

Application information can be found online.