The Kalamazoo Valley Museum’s newest exhibit is entitled SPLAT! The Buzz About Flyswatters. It runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — You might be hearing talk buzzing around about a new exhibit at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. More than a thousand flyswatters traveled across the sea to be shown in this display.

The exhibit entitled SPLAT! The Buzz About Flyswatters opened Saturday and is a part of Iza van Riemsdijk’s collection. She is from the Netherlands and has collected more than 3,000 flyswatters.

This was her first display in the U.S. and museum organizers believe it is the first flyswatter display ever in the States.

The exhibit is educational and shows the history of flyswatters and the importance of this common household product.

Museum Coordinator Alecia Cross has been working on this exhibit since 2019, but due to the coronavirus, it had to be delayed. She was delighted that the display could be enjoyed by families and believed that the exhibit could bring people together over something we all own.

“Here’s this woman from the Netherlands who has this really cool collection of this everyday item. And I think it’s important for people to see. That we are all connected, even if through a fly swatter, that there’s these things that we as people all use in one form or another,” Cross said.

Van Riemsdijk will be holding a talk to discuss her collection Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Anyone who attends will receive a free flyswatter.

The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 7, 2024.