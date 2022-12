Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday. (Courtesy Oshtemo Professional Firefighters Local 5240)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on eastbound M-43 in Oshtemo Township. A fuel tank strap broke on a semitruck, the Oshtemo Professional Firefighters Local 5240 said in a Facebook post. It said the fuel tank started to drag, causing around 100 gallons of fuel to spill.

Crews worked to contain the spill.

A hazmat company will work to decontaminate the area, firefighters say.