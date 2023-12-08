PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday will mark one year since Heather Kelley, a mother of eight, disappeared.

Kelley, 35, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Authorities say she left her Portage home at 9 p.m. and was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. The next day, her car was found on fire, with her blood inside.

Kelley was with her boyfriend, Carlos Watts Jr., when she disappeared, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police say Watts, who is currently in federal custody on unrelated charges, has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Investigators believe it was a homicide, but a body has not been found.

“Despite exhaustive efforts and collaborative endeavors by numerous law enforcement agencies, dedicated volunteers, and the unwavering support of our community, answers still elude us in this case,” the Portage Department of Public Safety said Friday in a news release. “As we honor the memory of Heather, we renew our commitment to aiding the investigation and ensuring that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice.”

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Kelley’s location, and Silent Observer is offering $5,000.

“We implore anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation,” police said.