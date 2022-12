The scene of a shooting at Interfaith Homes apartments in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 16, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside, police said.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at Interfaith Homes apartments on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue, dispatch said. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It is not known what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

KDPS is investigating the shooting.