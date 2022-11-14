KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to East North Street near North Burdick Street after receiving multiple reports of a stabbing.

Responding officers said statements from witnesses helped them quickly find everyone involved.

An investigation determined that a fight involving money ended with one person stabbing another person multiple times.

The victim, a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

One person has been arrested, KDPS said.

“This was not a random act as the two suspects are acquainted with each other,” KDPS said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This stabbing remains under investigation.