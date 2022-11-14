KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
Around 8:40 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to East North Street near North Burdick Street after receiving multiple reports of a stabbing.
Responding officers said statements from witnesses helped them quickly find everyone involved.
An investigation determined that a fight involving money ended with one person stabbing another person multiple times.
The victim, a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
One person has been arrested, KDPS said.
“This was not a random act as the two suspects are acquainted with each other,” KDPS said in a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.
This stabbing remains under investigation.