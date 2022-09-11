KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was killed early Sunday morning in a Kalamazoo shooting.

Around 3 a.m., an officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was in the area of Princeton Avenue and Drexel PI and heard several shots fired.

The officer went to the area and found a 53-year-old Kalamazoo man with several apparent gunshot wounds, KDPS said. Life-saving measures were started and he was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.