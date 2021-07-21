1 shot in Kzoo’s Northside neighborhood; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting on Interfaith Boulevard near the intersection of Woodward Avenue in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, no victims were found. A victim later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident, is listed in stable condition, according to a KDPS news release.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.