1 shot in Kalamazoo; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Wells Place in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

When searching the area, officers found out a 21-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to a KDPS news release.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.