1 shot in Kalamazoo; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Hazard Avenue between Center and Main streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person had been shot. The victim, a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.