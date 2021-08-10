1 person killed in shooting at Kalamazoo apt. complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the Interfaith Homes apartment complex in Kalamazoo Monday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on Interfaith Boulevard off Woodward Avenue in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers arrived after a shots fired call to find one person with serious injuries. That person did not survive.

A second person was taken to the hospital in a personal car and remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Authorities did not release any details about the identities of either of the people who were shot. KDPS has also not provided any information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.