KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety said one of the shootings over the weekend in Kalamazoo was cased by a fight.

Sunday at 3:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight but did not find anything at the scene. A few minutes later, officers were called back to the area and found a 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Kalamazoo with sever injuries.

Both are said to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is on going.

In another incident on Sunday, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old boy from Kalamazoo showed up to the hospital with minor gun shot wounds.

Around 5:27 a.m. Officers with Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired near W. Michigan Avenue near Park Avenue. Police did not find any people at the scene but they did discover several spent casings.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating.

Police said several people were at the scenes of both indents and encourage residents to reach out to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.