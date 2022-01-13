$1 million in American Rescue Plan funds given to 17 Kzoo agencies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A total of $1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan went to 17 projects in Kalamazoo.

Grants were awarded beginning on Jan. 1, United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region said in a Thursday release. United Way distributed the grants from the city of Kalamazoo’s federal American Rescue Plan state and local fiscal recovery funds.

Each of the projects fit into the category of economy, housing or youth. A total of $200,000 in grants went to projects in the economy category, $250,000 in grants went to projects in the housing category and $550,000 in grants went to projects in the youth category.

Agencies that received the funds include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo, Legal Aid of Western Michigan and Can-Do Kitchen.

“The pandemic has affected us all, but it has not affected us all equally. These funds are being invested where they are needed most to help people recover from the ongoing effects of COVID-19,” Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema said in the release.