Man dead after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man was shot and killed late Saturday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Whittier Drive near East Cork Street. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was shot several times.

The man was rushed to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

What led up to this shooting and suspect information is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.