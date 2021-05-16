Man dead after Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety generic KDPS 071118_1531333374863.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man was shot and killed late Saturday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Whittier Drive near East Cork Street. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was shot several times.

The man was rushed to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

What led up to this shooting and suspect information is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links