A man was killed in an early morning shooting in Kalamazoo. (Sept. 17, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Washington Avenue near March Street after receiving reports of shots fired and one person hurt in the area.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds, KDPS said. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

KDPS said no arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This shooting remains under investigation.