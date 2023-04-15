KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a Kalamazoo shooting.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Howard Street near Stadium Drive after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Responding officers found a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

“Kalamazoo Public Safety offers its condolences to any family or friends who have been impacted by this tragic event,” KDPS said in a release.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation