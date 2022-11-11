KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 3 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to a local hospital after receiving a report that a person had arrived in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers were interviewing witnesses and learned that the shooting happened on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street.

KDPS said the 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident later died at the hospital. Their name has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.