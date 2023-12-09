KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Kalamazoo.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the S. Westnedge Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Whites Road for a crash.

KDPS said that one person was killed. Their name and age have not been released.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

The road was closed in the area while crews investigated and cleared the scene. It has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.