1 killed in Kalamazoo car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Kalamazoo Wednesday night, police said.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue near West Kilgore Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a car had crashed into a pole. When officers arrived, the driver was unresponsive.

Officers performed life-saving efforts on the victim before he was taken to the hospital. The victim, a 59-year-old of Kalamazoo, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police believe alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, saying a medical condition appeared to have caused it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

