A Vicksburg man was killed in a Brady Township crash on Nov. 11, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Brady Township.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Sprinkle Road near East Michigan Avenue for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 2002 red Subaru, driven by a 61-year-old Vicksburg man, left the roadway and hit a tree.

A Vicksburg man was killed in a Brady Township crash on Nov. 11, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

The Vicksburg man died at the scene, MSP said. His name has not been released.

It’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.