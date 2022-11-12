BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Brady Township.
Around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Sprinkle Road near East Michigan Avenue for a crash.
Responding troopers learned that a 2002 red Subaru, driven by a 61-year-old Vicksburg man, left the roadway and hit a tree.
The Vicksburg man died at the scene, MSP said. His name has not been released.
It’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.