KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and another man was injured following a shooting at a concert in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of shots fired in Spring Valley Park at 2606 Mt. Olivet Road. Officers said a 35-year-old man named Marcus Tillman died after shots were fired at a concert that was wrapping up.

KDPS said as they arrived people were running away from the area. When they found Tillman, they attempted to use life-saving measures, but his injuries were too severe.

Another 32-year-old man from Kalamazoo, who was also injured, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located over 20 spent casings from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Officers said Tillman’s death happened in front of many people attending the event.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division at KDPS are asking that witnesses share videos taken from before and during the incident and to talk with Detectives about what they saw.

Witnesses can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Witnesses can also provide video and statements anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

The investigation is ongoing.