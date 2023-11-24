KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Western Michigan University’s campus Friday afternoon.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Meadow View Drive just after 12:15 p.m.

One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead. She has since been identified as 22-year-old Audrey Hensley of Portage.

One of the other occupants had to be removed from their vehicle by KDPS’ extrication equipment. Two of the victims involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries while one patient has been listed in critical condition at this time.

No other information has been released but KDPS said in a statement that excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you’re asked to contact KDPS or Silent Observer.