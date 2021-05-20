1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Kzoo’s Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Lane Boulevard near Portage Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital where the 31-year-old was pronounced dead, according to a Thursday KDPS news release.

Police said the other man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

No suspect information was released. It’s unknown what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.