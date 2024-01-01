KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and another was hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in downtown Kalamazoo.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they responded to a report of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on East South Street near John Street. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bystanders had already jumped in to help and started CPR on the man. First responders took over and arranged for an ambulance, but the victim died a short time later. At approximately the same time, a second person arrived at a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. That victim is expected to survive.

The victim who passed away was identified as 26-year-old Romero Devon Weakley from Kalamazoo. Police did not identify the second victim.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting. They are encouraging anyone who knows something about this incident to reach out to the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division or through Silent Observer.