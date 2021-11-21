1 killed, 1 injured in Kalamazoo County car crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a driver is dead and a passenger is injured after losing control of the car on the highway early this morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. the car was traveling east on I-94 when the driver lost control and crashed close to mile marker 90.

The crash ejected the driver, 31-year-old Deandre Miller of Battle Creek. Despite a passerby and fire personnel trying to save his life, he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

An unknown female passenger survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP believes alcohol was involved in the crash, and Miller did not appear to have been wearing his seat belt. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation pending lab results and the prosecutor’s review.