KALAMAZOO CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo Charter Township.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department were sent to an apartment on Colgrove Avenue near Gull Road after receiving reports about shots fired.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers later learned that a 48-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The police department said that her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.